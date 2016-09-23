College volleyball roundups

MOORHEAD—Brandi Blattner's 16 kills and 10 digs pushed Saint Mary's past Concordia 3-0 on Saturday.

Haley Cuppett recorded nine kills and Jena Klaphake added 26 assists in the loss for the Cobbers.

Concordia is now 6-9 overall and 3-2 in the MIAC.

Southwest Minnesota 3, Minnesota State-Moorhead

MARSHALL, Minn.—Taylor Reiss recorded 13 kills and Megan Larson added 39 assists as Southwest Minnesota State defeated Minnesota State-Moorhead 3-0.

Tyann Caspers tallied eight kills for the Dragons.

Makayla Wenzel added 17 assists in the loss.

MSUM is now 6-9 overall and 1-6 in the NSIC.