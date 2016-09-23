Search
    College volleyball roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:16 p.m.

    Saint Mary's 3, Concordia 0

    MOORHEAD—Brandi Blattner's 16 kills and 10 digs pushed Saint Mary's past Concordia 3-0 on Saturday.

    Haley Cuppett recorded nine kills and Jena Klaphake added 26 assists in the loss for the Cobbers.

    Concordia is now 6-9 overall and 3-2 in the MIAC.

    Southwest Minnesota 3, Minnesota State-Moorhead

    MARSHALL, Minn.—Taylor Reiss recorded 13 kills and Megan Larson added 39 assists as Southwest Minnesota State defeated Minnesota State-Moorhead 3-0.

    Tyann Caspers tallied eight kills for the Dragons.

    Makayla Wenzel added 17 assists in the loss.

    MSUM is now 6-9 overall and 1-6 in the NSIC.

