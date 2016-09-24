Area College Soccer Roundups

WINONA, Minn.—Robbie Sobczak and Garrett Grunke each registered a goal as Saint Mary's upended Concordia 2-0 on Saturday.

Ben Glogoza tallied two saves in the loss for the Cobbers

Concordia is now 0-5-0 in the MIAC and 3-6-1 overall.

WOMEN

Augustana 4, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Claire Dahm scored a goal and added an assist in Augustana's 4-0 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead on Saturday.

Reagan VonBerge tallied 10 saves for the Dragons.

With the loss, the Dragons move to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the NSIC.

Concordia 1, Saint Mary's 0 (2 OT)

WINONA, Minn.—Emily Payne scored a double-overtime goal to push Concordia past Saint Mary's 1-0 on Saturday.

Maddy Reed saved five shots for the Cobbers.

Concordia is now 1-3-1 in the MIAC and 2-5-3 overall.