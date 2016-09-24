Search
    Area College Soccer Roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:18 p.m.

    MEN

    Saint Mary's 2, Concordia 0

    WINONA, Minn.—Robbie Sobczak and Garrett Grunke each registered a goal as Saint Mary's upended Concordia 2-0 on Saturday.

    Ben Glogoza tallied two saves in the loss for the Cobbers

    Concordia is now 0-5-0 in the MIAC and 3-6-1 overall.

    WOMEN

    Augustana 4, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Claire Dahm scored a goal and added an assist in Augustana's 4-0 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead on Saturday.

    Reagan VonBerge tallied 10 saves for the Dragons.

    With the loss, the Dragons move to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the NSIC.

    Concordia 1, Saint Mary's 0 (2 OT)

    WINONA, Minn.—Emily Payne scored a double-overtime goal to push Concordia past Saint Mary's 1-0 on Saturday.

    Maddy Reed saved five shots for the Cobbers.

    Concordia is now 1-3-1 in the MIAC and 2-5-3 overall.

