Area high school soccer roundups

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Jake Reinholz recorded a hat-trick as Fargo Shanley picked up a 3-1 Eastern Dakota Conference win over Grand Forks Red River on Saturday.

Miguel Hanson, Nati Odegaard and Max Busch each tallied an assist for the Deacons.

Shanley is now 11-0-1 in the EDC and 15-0-2 overall. \

Moorhead 1, Bismarck Century 0

BISMARCK—Jake Holtgrewe scored on a pass from Devon Thompson with under a minute to play to boost Moorhead over Bismarck Century 1-0.

West Fargo 4, Fargo North 1

FARGO—Mohamed Osman recorded a goal and an assist as West Fargo defeated Fargo North 4-1.

Lucas Simon, Sager Monger and Ben Fritz each tallied a goal for the Packers.

Garrett Krom scored the lone goal for the Spartans.

Charlie Thielman posted 15 saves in the loss.

West Fargo is now 9-3-1 in the EDC and 13-3-1 overall.

Fargo North falls to 0-8-4 in the EDC and 1-11-4 overall.

GIRLS

St. Michael-Albertville 4, Moorhead 1

MOORHEAD-- Makenzie Langdok recorded a hat trick to lead St. Michael-Albertville over Moorhead on Saturday.

Allison Ulness scored the lone goal for the Spuds with an assist from Kara Werth.

Marissa Herdt tallied 16 saves for Moorhead.