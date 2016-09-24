Area high school soccer roundups
BOYS
Shanley 3, Grand Forks Red River 1
GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Jake Reinholz recorded a hat-trick as Fargo Shanley picked up a 3-1 Eastern Dakota Conference win over Grand Forks Red River on Saturday.
Miguel Hanson, Nati Odegaard and Max Busch each tallied an assist for the Deacons.
Shanley is now 11-0-1 in the EDC and 15-0-2 overall. \
Moorhead 1, Bismarck Century 0
BISMARCK—Jake Holtgrewe scored on a pass from Devon Thompson with under a minute to play to boost Moorhead over Bismarck Century 1-0.
West Fargo 4, Fargo North 1
FARGO—Mohamed Osman recorded a goal and an assist as West Fargo defeated Fargo North 4-1.
Lucas Simon, Sager Monger and Ben Fritz each tallied a goal for the Packers.
Garrett Krom scored the lone goal for the Spartans.
Charlie Thielman posted 15 saves in the loss.
West Fargo is now 9-3-1 in the EDC and 13-3-1 overall.
Fargo North falls to 0-8-4 in the EDC and 1-11-4 overall.
GIRLS
St. Michael-Albertville 4, Moorhead 1
MOORHEAD-- Makenzie Langdok recorded a hat trick to lead St. Michael-Albertville over Moorhead on Saturday.
Allison Ulness scored the lone goal for the Spuds with an assist from Kara Werth.
Marissa Herdt tallied 16 saves for Moorhead.