Illinois State Redbirds quarterback Jake Kolbe (16) celebrates a 9-7 Sept. 10 win at Northwestern. But since then, the Redbirds have lost to Eastern Illinois and Indiana State. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

FARGO—The last time these teams met, quarterback Carson Wentz ran five yards for a game-winning touchdown and linebacker Esley Thorton had a game-clinching interception. That was the 2014 national championship between North Dakota State and Illinois State that will go down as one of the all-time great FCS title games ever.

The rematch scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, has a different feel to it, however. The Missouri Valley Football Conference is just one game old but already there are signs that the league has set the table for a shakeup.

Indiana State defeated the Redbirds 34-31 last Saturday in the only scheduled conference game. Coupled with its loss the prior week to Eastern Illinois, Illinois State is poised to bring an ornery team to Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome for the 1 p.m. homecoming game.

"To be honest, I think their backs are against the wall a little bit," said NDSU head coach Chris Klieman. "I know we'll get their best shot, no question about that. They've just had a couple of balls bounce the wrong way."

The Redbirds are 2-2, but have something in common with the Bison: both own a win over a Big Ten Conference team with a last-second field goal. ISU defeated Northwestern 9-7 when Sean Slattery kicked a 33-yarder that hit the upright and bounced through.

The Bison, after an off week last weekend, defeated Iowa 23-21 on Cam Pedersen's 37-yard field goal as time ran out. In all, the Valley has four FBS wins this season with Western Illinois defeating Northern Illinois 28-23 last Saturday and Northern Iowa topping Iowa State to open the season.

The Valley, however, is traditionally a different animal when conference play starts.

"This is why we play," Klieman said. "This is what we're here for—a chance to compete in the Missouri Valley. As everybody knows, anybody can beat anybody on any given week. The fact Illinois State is coming off a loss ensures us we'll get their best game. You need to hold serve at home and we haven't done that."

The Bison lost to the University of South Dakota at home last season.

That was the game in which Wentz broke a bone in his wrist and was lost for the rest of the regular season and most of the playoffs. This time, NDSU will have to withstand the season-ending shoulder injury to middle linebacker Nick DeLuca and the loss of starting fullback Brock Robbins, who suffered a stress fracture in his foot in practice and will be out for about six weeks.

The status of backup strong safety Eric Bachmeier, out with a knee injury, is still not clear. Regardless, the Bison have done some shuffling in the defensive backfield moving backup cornerback Darren Kelley to free safety and converting redshirt freshman wide receiver Marquise Bridges to cornerback.

Bridges did not have a reception and rarely saw the field. He may have a better chance on defense, however, with Klieman saying Bridges has picked up the details of the position faster than he or defensive backs coach Joe Klanderman figured he would.

"He's extremely athletic ... and probably between our third and fourth corner," Klieman said. "It depends on the game plan. Right now he's there to stay for sure this fall and I wouldn't hesitate to play him right now because he's a competitive guy and it's a move we needed to make."

Klieman said redshirt freshman cornerback Dom Davis was moved to more of a backup position when the Bison go to five defensive backs, or a nickel package. He would spell starting linebacker Pierre Gee-Tucker in that scenario.

"With all the empty four- and five-wide (receiver) teams, we needed another body there," Klieman said.

Up next: Illinois State at North Dakota State

When: 1 p.m., Saturday

Where: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

TV: KVLY

Radio: 107.9-FM