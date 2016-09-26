No decision on if Wentz will return for NDSU homecoming, but one NFL alum will return
1 / 2
2 / 2
FARGO—It's homecoming at North Dakota State this weekend and the Philadelphia Eagles have a bye week. But that necessarily doesn't mean quarterback Carson Wentz will be returning to his college home.
Bison head football coach Chris Klieman said there was talk about it a week ago but no final decision has been made.
"I'm hoping he's coming back," Klieman said. "But I don't know what he has coming this week."
The Eagles are certainly to be represented by one former Bison player. Cornerback CJ Smith, who is on the Philadelphia practice squad, tweeted he's returning to Fargo for the Illinois State game.
"Game week for the Bison! Excited to be able & watch the game in person," Smith wrote. "First time as an alum."
RELATED: