Twins hire new general manager from Cleveland

A view of the team logo at the Minnesota Twins' new Target Field in downtown Minneapolis in spring of 2010. Forum News Service file photo

MINNEAPOLIS—Derek Falvey, assistant general manager for the Cleveland Indians, will be hired to oversee the Twins' baseball operations department, according to an ESPN report.

However, according to a person with direct knowledge, as of Monday morning the selection process was "still ongoing."

Falvey, 33, has spent nine seasons in the Indians front office since being hired as a baseball operations intern in November 2007. A former pitcher at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., where he earned a degree in economics, Falvey was co-director of baseball operations for the Indians in 2012 with current Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns before handling that role on his own for three more seasons.

Falvey, promoted to assistant GM last fall after Ross Atkins was hired as GM by the Toronto Blue Jays and former Indians club president Mark Shapiro, focused on player acquisition during his year splitting duties with Stearns. He receives high marks for his interactions with the scouting and player-development departments.

One of Falvey's associates raved about his "people skills," calling him "an outstanding person" and a "communicator with an analytic mind-set."

If the ESPN report proves accurate, Falvey beat out four other known finalists, including interim Twins GM Rob Antony, who remains under contract through 2017. The other outside candidates known to have interviewed were Jason McLeod of the Chicago Cubs, J.J. Picollo of the Kansas City Royals and Chaim Bloom of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Of those four, Antony and Bloom seem the most likely to be paired with Falvey as the GM in a new two-tiered baseball operations structure.

The Twins began their search in earnest in early August after firing longtime GM Terry Ryan on July 18 after three decades with the organization, including 17 1/2 seasons in the GM role.

During Falvey's nine-year tenure the Indians have averaged 79 wins per season while spending an average of $76.4 million on Opening Day payroll. The Twins in that same span have averaged 74.8 wins with an Opening Day payroll of $90.5 million.

While the Indians are set to clinch their first American League Central title since 2007, just before Falvey's arrival, they have had just one losing season since Falvey's elevation to co-director of baseball operations in 2012. The Twins have clinched their fourth last-place finish in the past six seasons and haven't reached the postseason since 2010, the first year at Target Field.

Over the past five seasons, the Indians have averaged 83.2 wins while spending $83.1 million on Opening Day payroll. Those averages for the Twins are 68.2 wins and $96.3 million.

The Indians' spent a club-record $96.3 million on their Opening Day payroll this season while the Twins exceeded $100 million for the fourth time in the past six seasons. Since 2000, the Indians surpassed $90 million in Opening Day payroll just one other time (2001).