Signs in the windows of the American Federal Bank welcome the ESPN College GameDay show Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2014, to downtown Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—As expected, ESPN's "College GameDay" is heading to South Carolina next, meaning North Dakota State won't have its third turn in the "GameDay" spotlight this weekend.

With former Bison quarterback and rising Philadelphia Eagles star Carson Wentz on a bye, presumably available to be on hand in Fargo, an optimistic NDSU fan might have thought ESPN could return to Fargo Saturday, Oct. 1, when the Bison face off against Illinois State.

After all, the five-time reigning FCS champs just knocked off Iowa, the highest-ranked FBS team they've ever beaten.

But it's not happening.

Instead, ESPN announced Sunday, Sept. 25, that the weekly college football showcase will be airing live from Clemson, S.C., where No. 3 Clemson will host No. 5 Louisville.

Still, "GameDay," which previously came to Fargo in 2013 and 2014, could end up in Fargo at some point. Former producer Lee Fitting tweeted out in the hours after the Bison's championship win in January "@CollegeGameDay to Fargo in '16."