Wentz's study habits described as 'Peyton Manning-ish'

Sep 11, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) and quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walk back to the locker room at halftime against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles won 29-10. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes the field for the start of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA—Doug Pederson went where few NFL coaches are willing to go when publicly evaluating a rookie quarterback three games into his career. Asked to assess how much of Carson Wentz's performance on the field was attributable to film study, the Eagles coach compared him to a future Hall of Famer.

"It's Peyton Manning-ish," Pederson said Monday, a day after Wentz and the Eagles thumped the Steelers, 34-3. "You don't want to put labels on guys, but that's how Peyton prepared. That's how these top quarterbacks prepare each week. He has that now as a young quarterback. That will just carry him throughout his career."

It might seem hyperbolic to mention Wentz in the same breath as the two-time Super Bowl champion - and, really, it is at this early juncture—but almost every evaluation the Eagles have made of the 23-year-old from Bismarck (N.D.) Century High School and North Dakota State University has been evident so far on the field.

Pederson, Howie Roseman and offensive coordinator Frank Reich weren't going to be tepid after trading Sam Bradford and naming Wentz the starter. They had to put on a public face of assuredness for the rest of the team and for the quarterback's confidence, but some of the praise initially seemed over the top.

But Wentz hasn't disappointed. With each game he has displayed a facet the Eagles have raved about since the draft. In the opener against the Browns, he flashed his arm strength and pre-snap recognition of defenses. Last week, he continued to dazzle in both areas, but he also showed a deft downfield touch.

And on Sunday, he gave the best example yet of his athleticism when he sidestepped a pass rusher, rolled up and out of the pocket and tossed a floater over the defense to a wide-open Darren Sproles, who motored all the way to the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown.

"Having been in that position before, those are hard" throws to make, Pederson said. "The guy is running away from you and you are trying to put air on a throw but still judge the distance and the speed of the receiver."

A lot of young quarterbacks, especially ones with Wentz's athleticism, would have taken off in that situation. A week ago, he might have. But in just six days, he had seemingly corrected the one serious flaw in his game—holding onto the ball too long or not protecting himself with a slide or scoot out of bounds.

"I always want to be a thrower first," said Wentz, who also scrambled out of bounds for 10 yards. "Even when a play breaks down, I'm always looking (to throw) because that's where the big plays are happening. If I scramble, I might get 5, 10, 15, 20 yards, but I'm not that fast."

It was difficult to find any fault in his performance against what was considered a good defense. Wentz completed 23 of 31 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He connected on a variety of throws. He didn't have a turnover for the third straight game.

"He has been the most consistent player through these first three games," center Jason Kelce said. "What Carson has done has been incredible, in my opinion, as a rookie. And he has really elevated this whole offense to another level."

Detailing Wentz's incompletions might be a more efficient way of explaining his effectiveness. Four could be described as drops. Receiver Dorial Green-Beckham dropped a short pass thrown slightly behind him and couldn't hang onto a long strike that Wentz laid into his lap in the end zone.

Trey Burton had to leap for a high pitch over the middle, but the ball hit him in the hands. The tight end flat-out dropped a short pass a play later. Wentz overthrew tight end Brent Celek and Burton off play fakes, but both ran into double coverage and the quarterback was clearly aiming high as to essentially toss the ball away.

The Eagles tried a naked bootleg in the third quarter, but the Steelers read the design and Wentz had linebacker Anthony Chickillo in his face as he tried to unload the ball. The pass to Burton was batted short. A quick hitch to Josh Huff was a touch behind, but the errant pass could have been the result of a poorly run route.

And Wentz hit Jordan Matthews deep in the fourth, but the receiver could only get one foot inbounds. There were a few check-downs on third down that could be quibbled with, but the first two came in the red zone and the Eagles settled for first-half field goals, and the third was just before the half.

There were, of course, successful throws that exhibited Wentz's early advancement. He sold two misdirection screens. He fired a third-down 19-yarder to Green-Beckham on a rope, and further flaunted his arm strength with a 15-yard bullet to Celek. He improvised on the move and hooked up with Nelson Agholor for 7 yards.

And Wentz switched up speeds when he found Celek for 24 yards.

But what has separated Wentz from most first-timers is his mind. He dissects, computes and typically knows the soft spot of a defense to attack. He correctly read the Steelers' scheme when the Eagles ran a play that left Matthews singled up and alone for a slanting 12-yard touchdown.

"There is so much more that we can do," Matthews said, "and with Carson facilitating it, the possibilities are endless."

Preparation has been the key, and that is why Pederson alluded to Manning, who was a renowned film jockey.

"The challenge now is the more success, how much gets pulled on him and taken away from him," Pederson said of Wentz. "But he's off to a good start and it's definitely part of the process and his preparation."