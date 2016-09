McFeely: Philly fans talking about Wentz taking the Eagles to the Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) bobbles a high snap against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles won 34-3. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Oh, how the expectations have changed for Carson Wentz.

A few weeks ago, the former North Dakota State quarterback was supposed to be the third-string quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. Now after three straight victories and solid performances to begin his NFL career, fans in Philly are now talking about the Eagles going to the Super Bowl behind Wentz.

