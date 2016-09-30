Bison Game Day: Five things to know about Illinois State

Illinois State has had the nickname Redbirds since 1923. David Samson / The Forum

Here are five things you may not have known about Illinois State University, whose football team will play at North Dakota State in a 1 p.m. game Saturday, Oct. 1:

1

Founded in 1857 as a training school for teachers, Illinois State is the oldest public university in the state. Located in Normal about 140 miles southwest of Chicago, Illinois State has an enrollment of 20,788.

2

3

Angeline Vernon Miller, the university's first librarian, is said to have haunted the former library building which is now known as Williams Hall.

4

Notable alumni from Illinois State include: Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, actor John Malkovich, actress Jane Lynch, actor Gary Sinese, San Diego State men's basketball coach Steve Fisher and Chicago-Sun Times film critic Richard Roeper.

5

The nickname 'Redbirds' replaced the nickname 'Teachers' in 1923. At first, Illinois State was known as the Cardinals but was changed to Redbirds to avoid confusion with the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. The mascot is known as 'Reggie Redbird.'