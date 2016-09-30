Bison Game Day: #BisonBuzz, the top social media posts from Iowa

Each week, The Forum will look back at the best social media posts from the previous North Dakota State football game.

Use the hashtags #NDSUBison, #NDSU or #BisonBuzz and your post could be used in the Bison Game Day section.

This week's top posts are from the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Bison earned a 23-21 victory at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, earning a sixth consecutive victory against an NCAA Division I FBS opponent.