VALLEY CITY-- Jena Klaphake totaled 52 assists along with seven digs as Concordia defeated Valley City in five sets on Tuesday.

Brianna Carney and Mandy Mercil each recorded 15 kills for the Cobbers.

Clarissa Olson added 15 kills and Taylor Balkan tallied 30 assists for the Vikings.

Concordia is now 6-8 overall.

Valley City State is now 6-10 overall.