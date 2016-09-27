Metro high school soccer roundups

FARGO—Fargo Davies and Fargo North played to a scoreless draw on Tuesday. Charlie Thielman made 18 saves for the Spartans and Hunter Malo recorded eight saves for the Eagles.

Fargo Davies is now 4-6-1 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and 7-6-2 overall.

Fargo North is now 0-7-3 in the EDC and 1-10-3 overall.

Fargo Shanley 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 1

WEST FARGO—Jake Reinholz tallied two goals as Fargo Shanley won 3-1 over West Fargo Sheyenne.

Kyle Holoien added the lone goal for West Fargo Sheyenne.

Elijah Charles recorded two saves for the Mustangs and Jared Fowler made five saves for the Deacons.

Fargo Shanley is now 10-0-1 in the EDC and 14-0-2 overall.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 0-6-4 in the EDC and 3-8-4 overall.

West Fargo 1, Fargo South 0

FARGO—West Fargo defeated Fargo South 1-0 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

West Fargo is now 8-2-1 in the EDC and 12-2-1 overall.

Fargo South is now 6-0-5 in the EDC and 7-4-4 overall.

Moorhead 3, Brainerd 2

BRAINERD-- Moorhead defeated Brainerd 3-2 on Tuesday.

Suleiman Ali recorded a goal for the Spuds.

GIRLS

Moorhead 5, Brainerd 4

BRAINERD-- Lauren Hodny recorded a hat trick and added one assist as Moorhead outlasted Brainerd 5-4 on Tuesday.

Allison Ulness tallied a goal and an assist and Marissa Herdt totaled 16 saves for the Spuds.

Moorhead is now 9-3-1 overall.