Metro high school volleyball roundups

West Fargo 3, Fargo South 0

FARGO—Taylor Morris totaled 31 assists and added four aces and seven digs to lead West Fargo in straight sets over Fargo South.

Anna Brakke led the Bruins with eight kills and Emily Jackson added 11 assists.

Darian Chwialkowski recorded 15 kills along with four digs for the Packers.

West Fargo is now 7-5 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and 16-9 overall.

Fargo South is now 3-7 in the EDC and 6-9 overall.

Fargo North 3, Wahpeton 0

FARGO—Alexis Bachmeier recorded 18 kills and three blocks in Fargo North's 3-0 win over Wahpeton on Tuesday.

Maddi Holm registered 17 assists and Taylor Peratt added six aces for the Spartans.

Fargo North is now 6-4 in the EDC and 10-6 overall.

Grand Forks Red River 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 2

GRAND FORKS—Grand Forks Red River outlasted West Fargo Sheyenne's comeback on Tuesday, with a 3-2 win.

Kalli Hegerle led the Mustangs with 19 kills, 23 digs and 13 assists.

Casey Coste totaled 36 digs and Brooke Prochaska added 21 assists along with seven digs for West Fargo Sheyenne.

The Mustangs are now 8-2 in the EDC and 12-4 overall.

Fargo Shanley 3, Devils Lake 0

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Kylie Kanwischer recorded 10 kills and added four blocks as Fargo Shanley swept Devils Lake 3-0.

Emily Dietz totaled five blocks and Julia Vetter tallied 26 assists for the Deacons.

Fargo Shanley is now 6-2 in the EDC and 12-3 overall.

Fargo Davies 3, Grand Forks Central 0

FARGO—Kenzee Langlie led the Eagles with 31 assists and 22 digs as Fargo Davies defeated Grand Forks Central 3-0.

Kaitlyn Anderson added 12 kills for the Eagles.

Fargo Davies is now 7-3 in the EDC and 11-5 overall.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Kindred 0

FARGO—Marley Holt tallied 10 kills and Avery Zasada added 20 digs as Oak Grove defeated Kindred 3-0 on Tuesday.

Emily Teigen added nine kills for the Grovers.

Moorhead Park Christian 3, Lake Park-Audubon 0

LAKE PARK, Minn.—Lexi Noyes recorded nine kills and Carmen Albrecht added 19 digs as Moorhead Park Christian swept Lake Park-Audubon on Tuesday.

Taryn Nellermoe totaled 31 assists and Niisa Hoiberg tallied three aces along with nine digs for the Falcons.