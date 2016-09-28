Preps Plus: Two football games to watch

Barnesville coach Bryan Strand is preparing for a battle with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday. Actually, more than a battle.

"What are we preparing for? World War III," Strand said.

The game will be between two undefeated teams as both the Trojans and Rebels take 4-0 records into the matchup. Barnesville also takes a home winning streak into the game. The Trojans have won 34 straight regular-season games in Barnesville. They are 48-1 at home since 2007.

With D-G-F playing a class above Barnesville in Class 3A, there isn't really a ton for the Trojans to lose. Doesn't mean they don't want the win.

"I think we can be competitive," Strand said. "I know they're one of the top-ranked teams, but we've got nothing to lose very honestly. We want the competition. We want a good game. We had a decent game the first game, but since then we haven't had a really close game. Our kids want a battle."

After a 26-14 win over Ottertail Central, the Trojans have rolled with a 60-20 win over Crookston, 58-13 win over Breckenridge and a 61-12 win over Frazee. The Trojans were also watching as Hawley, which is a Class 2A team just like Barnesville, gave D-G-F its toughest game of the season in Week 4. That game came down to the final play, as D-G-F held on to beat the Nuggets 20-12.

"We know we're very comparable to Hawley," Strand said. "(The Rebels) run the ball very well. They're big up front. They got some tall receivers. They have a quarterback that stepped up this year. They're the big dogs on the playground."

Kindred at Fargo Shanley

7 p.m., Friday, at Sid Cichy Stadium

Class 2A's No. 4-ranked Kindred and No. 3-ranked Fargo Shanley square off Friday.

After losing to Bismark St. Mary's in Week 1 and barely escaping Fargo North 16-12 in Week 2, the Deacons haven't been messing around. They beat Lisbon 41-0, Maple Valley-Enderlin 45-14 and Grafton 49-14.

The closest any team has come to Kindred is Grafton in a 25-12 win for the Vikings. They beat Richland 55-6, Dickinson Trinity 49-27, Central Cass 42-7 and Lisbon 49-8.

"They've been the top of the division for a number of years because they're a very physical football team and very well coached," Kindred coach Matt Crane said. "We know they like to run the ball. We're going to really try to get them out of their comfort zone a little bit. They are big and physical up front. The battle in the trenches is the challenge."

That's not the only challenge for 5-0 Kindred. The Vikings have to wipe out the memories of a 55-7 loss to Shanley last season.

"That's going to be another hurdle for us," Crane said. "We haven't ever played them very well in the past. It's a team that's really dominated the east for awhile. Our kids have to go in there with the mentality and believe that it's a new year. We're playing much better up front than we have in the past. That's what it's going to come down to."