Preps Plus: Players of the week

Rylie Sheridan, a 5-foot-8, 185-pound senior running back, carried the ball 21 times for 322 yards and four touchdowns in the Otters' 27-21 win at East Grand Forks last week. Sheridan's longest run was an 81-yard burst on the first play of the second half.

"Rylie is a threat to score every time he touches the ball," Fergus Falls coach Steve Olson said of Sheridan, who has rushed for 747 yards this season. "He has the ability to put his foot in the ground and make people miss. And once he is in the open field, he is very hard to catch. His vision and patience has improved from last year which makes him even more dangerous."

Kortney Carney

Moorhead volleyball

Kortney Carney, a junior setter, produced 118 assists, 75 digs and 17 kills in five matches this past week. Carney had 34 assists in a win over Fargo North and 30 assists in a win over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

"Kortney is one of the most strategic players we have ever had at Moorhead," said Spud coach Char Lien. "She understands the strengths and weaknesses of other teams and works to put her teammates in position to succeed. Her volleyball IQ makes her such a threat to our opponents without necessarily having it a part of our game plan."