Fargo Davies girls golf coach Heather Yarber has been coaching junior Anna Davison for five years. She knew when Davison was a freshman there was something special to her.

"She really just came around and had a calmness to her on the course," Yarber said. "There was less getting upset and less struggling. She seemed to know the right quality of shots. It was when she was a freshman when she worked a lot outside of the game."

Davison enters Monday and Tuesday's Class A state tournament ranked third in the Eastern Dakota Conference with an average of 84.25.

"The strength of her game is her length of shots and her short game," Yarber said. "She is really accurate. She just has very good course management skills. She knows how to play conditions. She's a joy to watch."

When Davison made the transformation as a freshman, she worked with teammate Jenna Marsh. Marsh won the last two Class A state championships.

"She and Jenny came together as a twosome and built off each other," Yarber said. "I saw her paying more attention to Jenny's style of game and taking the game more seriously."

Marsh graduated and Davison has moved into the No. 1 spot.

"That's where she likes to be," Yarber said. "She's a confident player, but I know she struggles when she has been placed with people that don't play at her level. It's nice for her to be playing where she does. It focuses her and aspires her to be better. She's embraced the aspect of being the No. 1 player."

Forum area football rankings

(The Forum ranks area football teams based on who has the best chance to win a state title in their respective class)

1. West Fargo

2. Kindred

3. Fargo Shanley

4. Hankinson

5. Northern Cass

West Fargo's Moton commits to UND

On Thursday, Sept. 22, West Fargo senior Akealy Moton announced her commitment to play women's basketball for the University of North Dakota. As a junior, Moton averaged 20.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.