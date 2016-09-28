It was just the third game of the boys soccer season when Moorhead senior goalie Carson Kosobud's foot got stepped on and he broke three toes. The Spuds turned to freshman Caden Triggs. He was told he had a good defense in front of him and the Spuds were going to score goals. He just needed to make a couple saves here and there.

"He's done more than that," Moorhead coach Lance Hansen said. "He's been really, really big. He's made some big saves for us. All the varsity players have full confidence in him behind them."

The Spuds are 11-2, winners of nine in a row, after a 3-2 win over Brainerd on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Only one team in Class 2A has averaged more goals per game than the Spuds. Behind leading scorer Noah Yak, and the leadership of fellow seniors Tommy Swenson and Joey Grundstrom, the Spuds are averaging four goals per game.

North St. Paul averages 4.7 goals a game.

"We had a lot of guys coming back from last season. Chemistry-wise we picked up where we did last year," Hansen said. "We basically had three major losses from our team from last year. We also have three players in their fourth year of varsity soccer with Yak, Swenson and Grundstrom. It made the transition to this year a lot easier."

During the nine straight wins, the Spuds have four shutouts and have outscored opponents 42-6.

"We've been kind of rolling lately, since the 3-2 loss to Shanley," Hansen said. "We had two teams early that were very good in Shanley and Minnetonka. If we played them again we'd be in a much better spot. We needed some early time to figure out how we needed to play with a four-back system instead of a three-back system."

The Spuds are eyeing St. Cloud Tech.

"I still think we're not where we need to be," Hansen said. "We looked at each other in the last game and we said we could play better. I don't think we've played our best soccer yet. We're looking forward to get to section play and we're gunning for St. Cloud Tech."

Wallevand makes Henning history

Henning senior setter Paige Wallevand recorded the 2,000th assist of her career on Sept. 13 against rival Battle Lake for the 8-4 Hornets. No volleyball player at Henning had ever reached that milestone.