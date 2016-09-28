Concordia College head baseball coach Chris Coste is also taking on coaching the West Fargo Patriots American Legion team in the summer. Forum file photo

WEST FARGO—Chris Coste will now be doing double duty with his baseball coaching career.

The Concordia head coach is adding West Fargo American Legion to his job duties.

Coste has been named head legion coach for the West Fargo Patriots.

"We are very excited to get someone the caliber of Chris," said Todd Rheault, the vice president of the West Fargo Baseball board.

Coste is a former Major League Baseball player who won a World Series Championship with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.

"Not many people can say that they've done that," Rheault said. "I feel he can take us to that next level."

Coste played with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks before his four-year career in the major leagues. He played for the Phillies and the Houston Astros.

Check back for more on the story.