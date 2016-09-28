Tiger Woods talking at Ryder Cup, but only to team

Sep 27, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Team USA vice captain Tiger Woods shares a laugh with Team USA players Brooks Koepka , Patrick Reed and Matt Kuchar before their official photo on the 10th Fairway at Hazeltine National Golf Club ahead of the 41st Ryder Cup. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

CHASKA, Minn.—Tiger Woods is talking this week, just not to you and me.

Woods is one of five vice captains for Team USA at the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National, and he has been out and about during practice rounds the past two days, strolling the fairway, sunglasses on, hands in pockets, watching the Americans work on various shots.

But he will not be addressing the media. A PGA of America spokesman said Wednesday none of the vice captains would speak until the conclusion of the competition on Sunday afternoon.

Woods, who has not played competitive golf in 2016, is all-in with Team USA, talking strategy and giving advice to players and captain Davis Love III.

"He's in 100 percent," Brandt Snedeker said Wednesday. "He's probably spent more time in the last three weeks on this stuff than all the other assistant captains put together. That's how much he cares about it. It's infectious."

Sidelined after two back surgeries, Woods probably has extra time on his hands. He said recently he plans to return to tournament golf in October. Between practice sessions at home in Jupiter Island, Fla., he spent a lot of time calling and texting U.S. players.

"He called me two weeks ago, you know, and started talking to me then," Snedeker said. "We were on the phone for an hour and a half. Called me several times, and ... to say it's unusual to get a call from Tiger Woods would be pretty accurate. I don't get a lot of those calls.

"Got to the point where I was joking around, like, 'You're calling me more than my wife is right now.'"

