Ely named one of 'World's Best Towns for Outdoor Thrills'

Nick Murphy of Ely, Minn., drives a team of Alaskan huskies across Ensign Lake east of Ely on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015 after a day of lake trout fishing. Murphy's dad, Kelly Murphy of Ely, ran another 10-dog team on the day trip to Knife Lake on the Canadian border. (Sam Cook / Forum News Service)

ELY, Minn. — Ely has been named one of National Geographic's "World's Best Towns for Outdoor Thrills," along with other outdoor destinations such as Moab, Utah; Cairns, Australia; Hogsback, South Africa; and Huaraz, Peru.

The canoeing, fishing, dogsledding and snowmobiling community of about 3,500 represents "a great base camp — a place to stock up on provisions, hire a guide and grab a cold drink at the end of the day," National Geographic's editors wrote in a feature published Monday.

National Geographic says Ely "has all the classic hallmarks of a quaint outdoor town: log cabins, small-town diners, and ample wildlife trophies. Tucked on the edge of a lesser known but spectacular natural marvel in the U.S., Ely is within shouting distance of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, more than a million acres of wild terrain in Minnesota's Superior National Forest. ... Silence is one of the most profound parts of traveling through the Boundary Waters, where on most mornings the stillness is interrupted only by the echoes of loon calls rippling across the lakes."

In making Ely one of its selections, National Geographic also emphasized the opportunity for "foraging" in the area.

"You can get a license to catch bass, walleye, or northern pike, or stop along the way to graze tiny, sweet wild blueberries," editors wrote.

Ely was one of only two destinations in the U.S. selected by National Geographic.

Read the full story at nationalgeographic.com/adventure/features/worlds-best-adventure-hotspots.