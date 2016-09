MOORHEAD—Hailey Zweber scored the first of two goals for St. Thomas in the team's 2-1 win over Concordia.

Taylor Skorik added the second goal for the Tommies.

Emily Payne scored the lone goal in the loss for the Cobbers.

Paige McCullough recorded four shots on goal and assisted on Payne's goal.

The Cobbers fall to 0-3-1 in MIAC play.