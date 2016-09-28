GRAND FORKS, N.,D.—The national championship rings have arrived at the University of North Dakota.

UND players, coaches and staff members received the rings at a private ceremony Wednesday in Grand Forks.

The Engelstad Family Foundation paid for the rings, which were made by Jostens.

"We are incredibly grateful for this special gift from the Engelstad family," UND coach Brad Berry said. "They are so important to our program and to this university and we cherish that relationship. The young men on the ice last season earned these rings, but we also wanted to pay tribute to the championship teams who came before us and laid that foundation of success."

Each ring features the interlocking ND on the front with eight green emeralds surrounding it, representing UND's eight national championships.

One side features each player's name, the trophy and the year.

The other side has a depiction of Ralph Engelstad Arena with all eight championship years above it and the 2015-16 team's record below.

The inside of the ring has the team's slogan: "Believe it. Earn it. Raise it."

"We want to thank the Engelstad Family Foundation for making these rings a reality for the team," UND athletic director Brian Faison said. "The rings symbolize a very special season and the eighth national championship for North Dakota hockey."

UND won its eighth national championship in April, defeating Denver 4-2 and Quinnipiac 5-1 in the NCAA Frozen Four.

Senior forward Drake Caggiula was named the Frozen Four's Most Outstanding Player as UND won its first title in 16 years.

"A year full of memories topped off with a big fat ring," forward Austin Poganski tweeted Wednesday with a photo of his ring.

UND's eighth national championship banner will be raised Saturday before an exhibition game against the University of Manitoba. It will be the first national championship banner to be raised in The Ralph since it opened in 2001.

The banner will be green and have the interlocking ND on it. It will say University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks below it.