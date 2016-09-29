Wentz named NFC offensive player of the week

Sep 25, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes the field for the start of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA—Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz was named the National Football Conference offensive player of the week, the first time in his short career he has won the award and the first time in Eagles history that a rookie quarterback received the distinction.

Wentz, the North Dakota State standout from Bismarck, N.D., completed 23 for 31 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 25. Wentz is 66 for 102 for 769 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions for the 3-0 Eagles this season.

The last Eagles player to win offensive player of the week was Jeremy Maclin in 2014. The last Eagles quarterback to win it was Nick Foles in 2013.