Wentz bags a bye-week buck in North Dakota

FARGO – After three games without throwing an interception, Carson Wentz has demonstrated laser-like accuracy.

Now, while the Eagles are on a bye week, he's showing that same accuracy as a hunter.

Wentz shared a photo to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 28, showing off a trophy buck.

"What do you do on a bye week? You get your First bow buck! #ndlegendary," Wentz wrote in the post.

The connection between his skills as a hunter and a quarterback wasn't lost on his fans/followers.

"Can't tell if that's a buck or the Steeler's Defense," one commenter wrote.