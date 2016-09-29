Wentz bags a bye-week buck in North Dakota

Search
    By Kris Kerzman Today at 8:47 a.m.
    A screen shot from Carson Wentz's Instagram account posted Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

    FARGO – After three games without throwing an interception, Carson Wentz has demonstrated laser-like accuracy.

    Now, while the Eagles are on a bye week, he's showing that same accuracy as a hunter.

    Wentz shared a photo to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 28, showing off a trophy buck.

    "What do you do on a bye week? You get your First bow buck! #ndlegendary," Wentz wrote in the post.

    The connection between his skills as a hunter and a quarterback wasn't lost on his fans/followers.

    "Can't tell if that's a buck or the Steeler's Defense," one commenter wrote.

    What do you do on a bye week? You get your First bow buck! #ndlegendary

    A photo posted by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on

