Eagles’ Carson Wentz pauses before he warms up before the Philadelphia Eagles play a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Philadelphia, PA on August 11, 2016. DAVID MAIALETTI / Philadelphia Daily News

Philadelphia talk-show host Chris Stigall took a tried-and-true conservative radio formula and applied it Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday.

On his 1210 WPHT show, Stigall said Wentz’s hobbies and lifestyle make it appear the former North Dakota State quarterback is a conservative politically, so he better keep performing well or “they” will be out to get him.

“They” would be Biased Liberal Media, we presume.

