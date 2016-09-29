FARGO—The smorgasbord of positions Chase Morlock has played with North Dakota State over the last couple of years will be streamlined to fullback, at least to begin Saturday's game against Illinois State.

The senior will start with the primary-blocking role because of a stress fracture in the foot of starting fullback Brock Robbins. It's not the first time Morlock will be at that spot, but certainly it's a different dimension for a back used to avoiding contact rather than initiate it.

"I kind of got thrown into it last year and have been developing it through fall camp and now this season," Morlock said. "I'm pretty comfortable at that spot and know pretty much everything I need to do there. It's just about as comfortable as the running back spot now."

Morlock gives the Bison a different look at 223 pounds compared to Robbins' 238. But Morlock also could give the Redbirds' defense a cause to be more aware of a more versatile fullback.

"It's a tougher position for me, I'm a little lighter for the spot," Morlock said. "But I'm a little quicker than most fullbacks coming off the ball so I'll try and use that to get in a better position right away and scrap it out from there."

Robbins is expected to be out about six weeks.

Morlock, by the way, was named one of 156 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy that recognizes an individual for scholar-athlete excellence. The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame will announce 12-14 finalists on Nov. 1 with each of them receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.

Bridges likes move to defense

Bison redshirt freshman Marquise Bridges saw zero plays as a receiver in NDSU's first three games, so the move to cornerback last week—although surprising, he said—was fine with him. Bridges said NDSU head coach Chris Klieman first approached the subject to him last spring, but it was left as just a thought.

"I've been wanting to play anywhere I can get on the field," Bridges said. "So I'll try it."

The immediate results are encouraging, Klieman said. Bridges played cornerback for a year at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, but he earned his recruiting accolades with 66 receptions for 1,317 yards and 21 touchdowns his senior year for a team that was the runnerup in the Minnesota Class 4A title game.

It never panned out so far in his young Bison career. Plus, Klieman said there was a need at cornerback.

"I was frustrated, but I knew why so it was nothing to be upset about," Bridges said of his lack of playing time. "I knew what I had to do and I was going to work at either position I'm at. Now I'm at corner and I'm going to do whatever I can to get on the field."

Bridges said he's been coming in early to practice to study the defense and his teammates have been helping him with the details of the position.

"The hardest part is probably jumping into the mix in the middle of the season," he said. "I have to learn everything."

Spack: Road game energizes a team

Illinois State head coach Brock Spack, in his weekly press conference, said he would rather have his team play in a loud environment like Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome than a stadium that is half full of both fans and atmosphere. He likens it to his days of coaching in the Big Ten Conference when he was an assistant at Purdue.

"That's every weekend," he said. "The booing, all that, energizes you as a player. I found our teams played really well on the road in the Big Ten and guys for the most part played well on the road. The louder the better. It gets their senses going and gets them ready."

The Redbirds stumbled last week at Indiana State losing 34-31. Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind., is also routinely one of the more dry environments in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, although Spack did not point to the Sycamores specifically.

"An empty stadium on the road, that's when you have a problem—the excitement isn't there," Spack said, before referring to the Fargodome. "If you have a hard time getting up for the road in this scenario, then you're playing the wrong game."

Up next: No. 18 Illinois State at No. 1 North Dakota St.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

TV: KVLY. Radio: 107.9-FM