Vikings defense says it's ready for Manning

Sep 25, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) prepares to throw the ball during the first half against the Washington Redskinds at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—No team has been more of a challenge for Eli Manning than the Minnesota Vikings.

In seven career starts against the Vikings, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has thrown five touchdown passes and 14 interceptions, his worst ratio against any NFL team he's played more than three times. The Giants are 2-5 in the seven games Manning has started against Minnesota.

As Manning heads into Monday night's game at U.S. Bank Stadium, he hopes his poor stats against Minnesota are "just a coincidence."

"Each year, you get a chance to improve on it, and we've got the Vikings this year, so hopefully we can go out there and try to improve on that," Manning said.

In his seven starts against Minnesota, Manning has a 54 completion percentage and 54.8 passer rating. And this might be the best Vikings defense he's ever faced. After three games, Minnesota's defense ranks first in sacks (15) and is tied for second in interceptions (5).

"They do a great job getting turnovers," Manning said. "They fly around, and they're very well coached. They're very disciplined. You don't see them making many mistakes. Every completion, every run is earned. You have to do your assignment better than them to get positive yards.

"They do a good job getting to the quarterback, and when you can get to the quarterback quickly and get sacks and put pressure on him, that can create problems."

Manning ranks first among quarterbacks who have started three games with a 71 completion percentage to go with 925 passing yards. He has thrown four touchdowns and three interceptions.

"Eli has had a nice start to the season," Giants coach Ben McAdoo said. "Like everybody else in the offense, we want to make sure that we do a better job taking care of the football. That's first and foremost."

Trust

Perhaps the key to chemistry between Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford and tight end Kyle Rudolph is proximity.

"I think it's because they sit together on the team plane," coach Mike Zimmer cracked.

Whatever the reason, Bradford has relied on Rudolph in his first two games with the Vikings. Two of Bradford's three touchdown passes with the Vikings have been to the 6-foot-6 tight end.

"He's a big target, he's got a big catch radius," Bradford said. "From day one, just throwing with him out on the field, he's one of those guys as a quarterback that you can just trust. You know that if you put the ball in his area, he's going to go up and he's going to make a play and he's going to get it."

Also helping: extra route sessions with the tight end.

Rudolph caught seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 22-10 win at Carolina on Sunday. Of course, he also has been comfortable throwing to second-year receiver Stefon Diggs, who has caught 13 passes from Bradford for 222 yards and a touchdown in two games.

"Sam seems to have taken a liking to (Diggs) as well as Rudolph," Giants coach Ben McAdoo said.

Injuries

Vikings guard Alex Boone, taken off the field on a cart with a hip injury Sunday at Carolina, did not practice Thursday.

Coach Mike Zimmer has said he's hopeful Boone will play Monday against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. Boone declined to comment on his chances.

If Boone can't go, he likely would be replaced by Jeremiah Sirles, who took over for Boone in the second quarter against the Panthers. Sirles practiced Thursday with the first team. "I prepare every week like I'm going to be the starter regardless, so my preparation doesn't change," he said.

Also not practicing were defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, who underwent knee surgery last week; tight end David Morgan, who hurt his right knee at Carolina and was wearing a brace Thursday; and fullback Zach Line, who also has a knee injury.

If Morgan can't play against the Giants, the Vikings still should have three tight ends available. MyCole Pruitt, who hasn't played since suffering a sprained medial collateral ligament in an Aug. 28 preseason game, is back at full strength and practiced Thursday for the first time without limitations.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.