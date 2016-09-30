Metro high school volleyball roundups

Fargo Davies' Madison Langlie, left, West Fargo Sheyenne's Jillyan Bledsoe battle at the net Thursday night at the Mustang gym in West Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

Fargo Davies' McKenne Mikkelsen returns a volley against West Fargo Sheyenne Thursday night at the Mustang gym in West Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

WEST FARGO—Madi Langlie recorded 12 kills as Fargo Davies defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 3-2 on Thursday.

Kalli Hegerle led the Mustangs with 24 kills, 24 assists and 10 digs. Brooke Prochaska added 33 assists and 16 digs.

Keely Terry, Winnie Selekwa and Kylee Bergantine each had eight blocks for the Eagles.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 12-5 overall and 8-4 in the EDC.

Fargo Davies is now 13-5 overall and 9-3 in the EDC.

Moorhead 3, Alexandria 1

ALEXANDRIA, Minn.—Brook Carney and Madi Dierling each recorded 10 kills as Moorhead defeated Alexandria 3-1.

Kortney Carney totaled 31 assists and 17 digs for Moorhead. Maci Hart and Brooke Tonsfeldt each tallied three aces for the Spuds.

Fargo North 3, Devils Lake 1

FARGO—Maddi Holm totaled 10 kills, 29 assists and four aces to push Fargo North over Devils Lake 3-1.

Alexis Bachmeier added 10 kills along with 21 digs for the Spartans.

Fargo North is now 9-4 in the EDC and 11-6 overall.

Fargo Shanley 3, Valley City 0

FARGO—Katie Roberts recorded 13 kills and seven digs to push Fargo Shanley past Valley City 3-0 in an EDC volleyball match. Emily Dietz added 11 kills.

Julia Vetter tallied 25 assists and three kills in the win.

Fargo Shanley is now 13-3 overall and 9-2 in the EDC.

Fargo South 3, Grand Forks Central 1

GRAND FORKS—Anna Brakke tallied 16 kills and 19 digs as Fargo South defeated Grand Forks Central 3-1.

Abbie Sherva recorded 39 digs and Claire Johnson added 20 assists for the Bruins.

Fargo South is now 6-8 in the EDC and 8-9 overall.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Hankinson 1

FARGO—Emily Teigen recorded 21 kills and Avery Zasada added 32 digs as Fargo Oak Grove defeated Hankinson 3-1.

Emily Card totaled 48 assists and Marley Holt tallied 19 kills for the Grovers.

Moorhead Park Christian 3, Bagley 0

BAGLEY, Minn.—Niisa Hoiberg totaled nine aces along with nine digs to lead Park Christian in straight sets over Bagley.

Lexi Noyes recorded 15 kills and Taryn Nellermoe added 24 assists for the Falcons.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Hawley 0

HAWLEY, Minn.—Faith Anderson recorded 12 kills and Paige Fabre added 18 digs as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated Hawley 3-0.

Sofia Reno added 15 assists in the win.