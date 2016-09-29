Metro high school soccer roundups

FARGO—Fargo North battled Grand Forks Central to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday in Eastern Dakota Conference play.

Garrett Krom scored the lone goal for the Spartans. Sawyer Kenney picked up the assist.

Charlie Thielman recorded seven saves in the tie.

Fargo North is now 0-7-4 in the EDC and 1-10-4 overall.

Grand Forks Red River 2, West Fargo 1

GRAND FORKS—Grand Forks Red River defeated West Fargo 2-1.

West Fargo is now 8-3-1 in the EDC and 12-3-1 overall.

Fargo Davies 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

WEST FARGO—Fargo Davies defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 1-0.

Fargo Davies is 5-6-1 in the EDC and 8-6-2 overall.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 0-7-4 in the EDC and 3-9-4 overall.

Fargo Shanley 4, Fargo South 0

FARGO—Jake Reinholz tallied two goals and an assist as Fargo Shanley defeated Fargo South 4-0 on Thursday. TJ Anderson added a goal and an assist for the Deacons.

Samuel O'Keefe made six saves for the Bruins and Jared Fowler totaled seven saves for the Deacons.

Fargo Shanley is now 11-0-1 in the EDC and 15-0-2 overall.

Fargo South is now 6-2-4 in the EDC and 7-5-4 overall.

GIRLS

Bemidji 2, Moorhead 1

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Bemidji defeated Moorhead 2-1 on Thursday. No other information was provided.