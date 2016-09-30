Bison Game Day: Get to know linebacker Nick DeLuca

Nick DeLuca, a senior linebacker from Omaha, is sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He is expected to play next year. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Q: If you could have one superpower what would it be?

A: To fly because I think that'd be awesome.

Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: "Firework" by Katy Perry.

Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?

A: I've been told I have a bucket head.

Q: Who has the best hair on the team?

A: Jeff Illies.

Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?

A: Tre Dempsey.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: On the beach somewhere relaxing.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: Probably my mom. She's been my rock for everything.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: I'm adopted.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: It means tradition, playing for the guy next to you and brotherhood.