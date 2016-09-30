Bison Game Day: Get to know linebacker Nick DeLuca
1 / 2
2 / 2
Q: If you could have one superpower what would it be?
A: To fly because I think that'd be awesome.
Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?
A: "Firework" by Katy Perry.
Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?
A: I've been told I have a bucket head.
Q: Who has the best hair on the team?
A: Jeff Illies.
Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?
A: Tre Dempsey.
Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?
A: On the beach somewhere relaxing.
Q: Who is your hero?
A: Probably my mom. She's been my rock for everything.
Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?
A: I'm adopted.
Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?
A: It means tradition, playing for the guy next to you and brotherhood.