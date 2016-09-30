Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bison Game Day: Get to know linebacker Nick DeLuca

    By Chris Murphy Today at 12:05 p.m.
    1 / 2
    Nick DeLuca, a senior linebacker from Omaha, is sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He is expected to play next year. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor2 / 2

    Q: If you could have one superpower what would it be?

    A: To fly because I think that'd be awesome.

    Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

    A: "Firework" by Katy Perry.

    Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?

    A: I've been told I have a bucket head.

    Q: Who has the best hair on the team?

    A: Jeff Illies.

    Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?

    A: Tre Dempsey.

    Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

    A: On the beach somewhere relaxing.

    Q: Who is your hero?

    A: Probably my mom. She's been my rock for everything.

    Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

    A: I'm adopted.

    Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

    A: It means tradition, playing for the guy next to you and brotherhood.

    Explore related topics:sportsBison Game DayBison Media Zonenorth dakota statendsuBisonCollege footballNick DelUca
    Chris Murphy

    Chris Murphy is a sports reporter for the Forum. He's covered high school and college sports in Chicago, North Dakota and Minnesota since 2009 and, for some reason, has been given awards for doing so.

    cmurphy@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5548
    Advertisement