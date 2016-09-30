Sep 30, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Zach Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in the morning foursome matches during the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

FARGO—If you are hoping to watch the Ryder Cup golf tournament on television, Saturday, Oct. 1, you may be out of luck.

Because of contractural obligations to televise North Dakota State football games, NBC stations across North Dakota and western Minnesota—including KVLY, Channel 11 in Fargo—can not air Saturday's Ryder Cup.

Saturday and Sunday, NBC is scheduled to televise the Ryder Cup—a tournament being held at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn., that pits the top professional golfers from the United States against the top golfers from Europe.

NBC is scheduled to air the Ryder Cup beginning at 8 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Saturday. Area NBC stations are televising Saturday's 1 p.m. college football game between Illinois State and NDSU.

According to KVLY operations manager Wes Dejardins, the only option for area viewers to watch the Ryder Cup is to go to NBCSports.com and stream the event on their computers.

"We offered with NBC to move it around to one of our other channels and they told us absolutely not," said Desjardiins, who added that moving the Bison football game to another channel was not an option. "We are committed to NDSU to have them on our main channel."

Desjardins also said he was told by NBC that his station could not air Saturday morning's Ryder Cup telecast, saying it was all or nothing.