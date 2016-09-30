Gophers' goals require Big Ten road wins

Sep 1, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) rushes around the corner past Oregon State Beavers linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu (47) in the second quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Tracy Claeys looks on during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Tracy Claeys' first Big Ten game as Minnesota's defensive coordinator was in front of 111,106 fans at Michigan Stadium in 2011. He wanted to leave the Big House by halftime.

"I was ready to go home," Claeys said Tuesday.

That day, the Gophers trailed the Wolverines 38-0 at intermission and lost 58-zip. Under coach Jerry Kill that season, Minnesota went 0-4 on the road in a 3-9 opening campaign.

In 2012, Claeys and the Gophers won their first road game, and also reached bowl eligibility with a 17-3 win over Illinois. During eight-win seasons in 2013 and 2014, they went 2-2 in away games. A year ago, they slipped to 1-3, with all three defeats to ranked teams.

This year, the Gophers (3-0) open the Big Ten's new nine-game schedule against Penn State on Saturday, where 100,000-plus are expected to pack Beaver Stadium. Minnesota is a two-point underdog in their first of five road tests this season, but a win would give them a jump start on fulfilling their expectation to compete for a Big Ten West title come November.

"Any time you win on the road in a conference, I think that you're getting ahead of people," said Claeys, now the Gophers' head coach.

After the shellacking by Michigan in 2011, the Gophers lost again to the Wolverines, 42-13, in Ann Arbor in 2013. The losing streak for the Little Brown Jug reached six when then-freshman linebacker Jack Lynn predicted it would end in a repeat visit in 2014.

"I wrote it down on a piece of paper, and it was hanging on my wall," Jonah Pirsig said Wednesday

Claeys, Lynn, Pirsig and Co. won 30-14 in the Big House that September. No one wanted to leave early. Later that season, Minnesota beat No. 21 Nebraska, 28-24, before 91,186 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

"They're special," Claeys said of those top road wins, "especially the ones that are helmet schools."

Pirsig said the loudest road games he's played in were at Iowa's Kinnick Stadium in prime-time last season and Nebraska in 2014. "I didn't actually hear a play when we played in Nebraska," he said. "I had to ask the right guard to see what the play was because I couldn't hear Mitch."

Gophers' quarterback Mitch Leidner said Wisconsin's Camp Randall and Michigan's Big House are the loudest stadiums he's played in.

"When I went to Michigan my red-shirt freshman year (2013), I really had no idea what I was getting into there," he said. "That first third down I had, was amazed by how loud it was. ...You're going to have to be extremely focused."

To prepare for a rock-concert-like decibel level in Happy Valley on Saturday, the Gophers cranked the volume on their stereo system during practices this week.

"Obviously, game day will be a little bit different, so hopefully it doesn't take us long to adjust," Claeys said. "But it may take a series or two. We'll see how it goes."

The Gophers' new offense under coordinator Jay Johnson allows Leidner to make more calls at the line of scrimmage, and the Gophers vow the catalog available to Leidner won't be abridged to mitigate crowd-noise impact on Saturday.

"We're going to try to run our offense," Claeys said.

None of the current Gophers coaches or players has played a game at Penn State. During Minnesota's last visit to Happy Valley in 2009, they lost 20-0. Gophers fans, of course, recall kicker Dan Nystrom's 32-yard field goal as time expired to beat No. 2 Penn State, 24-23, in 1999.

When the Gophers traveled to Columbus, Ohio, last November, they arrived at Ohio Stadium early to soak up the mystique and magnitude of The Horseshoe. Claeys paid attention to tributes to legendary coaches Woody Hayes and Paul Brown.

"It's just hard when you walk in not to recognize that stuff," Claeys said. "Some of it doesn't mean as much to kids because I think the older you get, the more appreciation you get for history and things that went on, so they're looking more at the number of seats than they are at what's hanging up."

When the lights came on, the Gophers battled but lost to then-No. 1 Ohio State, 28-14, before 108,075 fans.

With appreciation for the game's history, Claeys puts the Gophers' three rivalry trophy games ahead of the hardware on the line Saturday. The Governor's Victory Bell was established by then-Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson and his Pennsylvania colleague in 1993, while the Paul Bunyan's Axe, Floyd of Rosedale and the Little Brown Jug have storied histories dating to at least 1935.

"But any time you have a trophy to play for, it's good," Claeys said. "It starts out the Big Ten season, going to nine games, so we'll do our best to hang on to the bell."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.