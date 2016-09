MOORHEAD—Madi Dierling led the Spuds with 15 kills and Maci Hart tallied 19 digs as Moorhead defeated Fargo Shanley 3-0.

Brooke Tonsfeldt registered four aces and Kortney Carney recorded 34 assists for the Spuds.

Emily Dietz totaled eight blocks and Julia Vetter added 21 assists for the Deacons.