Area College Volleyball Roundups

VERMILLION, S.D.—Audrey Reeg led South Dakota with 20 kills in the team's 3-0 win over NDSU on Friday.

Brittany Jessen registered 43 assists and Lauren Mattison added 15 digs for South Dakota.

Brianna Rasmusson recorded 31 assists in the loss for NDSU.

The Bison is now 4-12 overall and 2-1 in the Summit League.

Sioux Falls 3, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Jordan Calef tallied 14 kills and Sydney Schaap added 37 assists in the 3-0 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead on Friday.

Carly Masloski recorded eight kills for the Dragons.

MSUM is now 6-8 overall and 1-5 in the NSIC.

St. Olaf 3, Concordia 1

MOORHEAD—Brianna Carney recorded 15 kills and Mandy Mercil added 20 digs as Concordia defeated St. Olaf 3-1 on Friday.

Jena Klaphake tallied 45 assists in the win for the Cobbers.

Concordia is now 6-8 overall and 3-1 in the MIAC.