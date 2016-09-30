Matt Burd, left, of Shanley is tackled Charles Rieger of Kindred during their football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Fargo.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Austin Yaggie of Shanley strong arms Ethan Lingen of Kindred during their football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Fargo.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

The Shanley defensive line rolls back Austin Goerger of Kindred during their football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Fargo.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Kolby Johnson, right, of Shanley recovers a fumble by Kindred during their football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Fargo.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Zachary Cossette of Kindred carries against Shanley during their football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Fargo.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO—Fargo Shanley was stingy near the goal line Friday night and that helped vault the Deacons to victory at Sid Cichy Stadium.

No. 3-ranked Shanley stoned No. 4-ranked Kindred on two drives inside the 5-yard line during the second half. Those stands proved to be the difference for the Deacons in a 16-7 victory in North Dakota Class 2A football.

"We've got to finish drives," Kindred head coach Matt Crane said. "You've got to finish drives and to come away with zero points twice when you are knocking on the door is not going to do it."

The Deacons (5-1) have won five consecutive games after losing their season opener against No. 1-ranked Bismarck St. Mary's.

"This is huge for us," said Shanley acting head coach Wayne Sargent.

The Deacons took the lead for good late in the third quarter after a big special teams play. Kindred muffed a punt that Shanley sophomore Haley Bucholz recovered at the Kindred 3-yard line. On the next play, Shanley senior Matt Burd powered into the end zone to give his team a 10-7 lead with 4:01 to play in the third quarter.

"They had us back on our heels," Burd said. "They were kind of controlling the game at that point. ... That was a huge momentum shift."

Earlier in the third quarter, the Vikings (5-1) faced a fourth-and-goal from the Shanley 1. The Deacons stuffed Kindred senior Nicky Zink near the goal line to end that threat with 6:56 to play in the third quarter.

Kindred had it third-and-goal at the Shanley 2 in the fourth quarter. The Deacons then dropped Vikings quarterback Ethan Lingen for a two-yard loss to force a 20-yard field attempt. Senior kicker Brock Benson missed the try with 7:28 to play in the fourth quarter.

"That was a big momentum shift when we got those stops," said Burd, who rushed for 151 yards. "When it comes down to it, we just can't break."

Bucholz scored on a 4-yard run that gave the Deacons a 16-7 lead with 1:14 to play in the fourth quarter.

Lingen gave Kindred its first lead, scoring on a 1-yard run with 3 minutes, 28 seconds to play in the second quarter. That touchdown plunge staked the Vikings to 7-3 lead and capped an 80-yard drive.

Deacons senior kicker Jake Reinholz drilled a 27-yard field goal that gave Shanley a 3-0 lead with 10:41 remaining in the second quarter. That capped a Shanley drive that started on its own 12-yard line.

Deacons head coach Rod Oksendahl wasn't on the sideline due to a personnel decision, Shanley athletic director Michael Breker said. Oksendahl is expected to return next week.

Kindred 0 7 0 0--7

Shanley 0 3 7 6--16

SH--Reinholz 27 FG

K--Lingen 1 run (Benson kick)

SH--Burd 3 run (Reinholz kick)

SH--Bucholz 4 run (kick failed)