Former Force goalie spoils home opener for Fargo

FARGO—The Fargo Force traded Robbie Beydoun in late July. Beydoun returned to Scheels Arena with the Waterloo Black Hawks and shut the Force out 2-0 in their home opener Friday, Sept. 30.

"Obviously, it's in the back of your mind," Force center Blake Lizotte said in regards to playing his former teammate. "You obviously wish him the best except against us."

Beydoun couldn't have been better Friday, stopping all 27 shots that came his way, including a redirect attempt from Martin Sundberg in the final minute with the Force using an extra attacker and Waterloo grasping to a 1-0 lead.

"He played great," Fargo coach Cary Eades said. "He made the stops that he needed to. We just didn't have enough execution to create more chances or get to second pucks. Waterloo did a nice job of keeping us at the perimeter, and we didn't get many second chances. We just had too much average up and down our lineup to win in this league."

Both goalies got plenty of work in the first period, as six penalties were dished out. Beydoun stopped 12 shots in the first to keep Fargo off the board, and Matt Murray stopped 11 shots to keep Waterloo scoreless.

Nick Swaney opened the scoring for Waterloo in the second period when his wrister from the left circle found the back of the net less than four minutes into the period.

"A poor line change by us that they capitalized on, and our playmakers didn't make enough plays tonight," Eades said. "They played well defensively. The ice conditions were the same for both teams. It's a 50-50 hockey game, and they made one more play. We don't like losing. That's a sour taste in our mouths. We have to regroup and get back at it tomorrow in Sioux City."

Cole Gallant had a breakaway midway through the second period, but Beydoun made the stop to keep the game at 1-0. Gallant found himself alone in the slot early in the third period, but Beydoun snagged his wrister with the glove.

"He played well, but I think it was also on us, not bearing down on chances," Lizotte said. "You have to give credit to Robbie. He played well, but hopefully tomorrow we can focus on bearing down on our chances. They're a good team. You can't not give credit to them, but I just think we didn't get the bounces tonight, and that's just the way things go sometimes."

The Force (1-1) pulled their goalie with 1 minute, 40 seconds to go in the game and applied pressure, but couldn't get the equalizer by Beydoun. With 16 seconds remaining, Jake Ryczek scored on the empty net to seal it for Waterloo.

"Tonight was a tough night for our team," Lizotte said. "I don't think we were quite on our game tonight and that happens. Hopefully we can get back on the horse tomorrow."

FIRST PERIOD: no scoring.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, W, Swaney (Bowers, Beydoun), 3:23.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, W, Ryczek, 19:44, empty net.

SAVES: W, Beydoun 12-9-6—27. F, Murray 11-8-8—27

A: 3,338