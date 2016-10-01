Carson Wentz says hello to 8-year-old in the Fargodome

Former North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz, now the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, takes time to say hello to 8-year-old Cameron Winkler in the Fargodome Saturday morning, Oct. 1, prior to the Illinois State at NDSU football game. Wentz was in Fargo during a bye week for the Eagles in the NFL. Photo by Mike McFeely / The Forum

Former North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz, now the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, takes time to say hello to 8-year-old Cameron Winkler in the Fargodome Saturday morning, Oct. 1, prior to the Illinois State at NDSU football game. Wentz was in Fargo during a bye week for the Eagles in the NFL. Photo by Mike McFeely / The Forum

FARGO—Carson Wentz, the former North Dakota State quarterback who has become the talk of the National Football League, took some time to say hello to 8-year-old Cameron Winkler Saturday morning, Oct. 1, at the Fargodome prior to the Illinois State vs. NDSU homecoming football game.

Wentz, in his rookie season in the NFL, has guided the Philadelphia Eagles to a 3-0 start as the team's starting quarterback. Wentz, who was named the NFC's offensive player of the week, has returned to his home state of North Dakota this week while the Eagles have a bye week.

Wentz and the Eagles return to action Oct. 9 with a game at Detroit.