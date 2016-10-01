FARGO—The rematch wasn't much of a match at all. North Dakota State withstood an early throwing blitz by Illinois State and wore down the Redbirds to take a 31-10 victory Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

It was the first time the teams played since the Bison took a 29-27 win in the 2014 FCS national title games. It was the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for the Bison, who improved to 4-0 and will maintain their No. 1 ranking in the FCS coaches poll.

Quarterback Easton Stick was 13 of 18 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns. He was particularly effective in the first half going 8 of 10 passing for 221 yards, which erased an early Illinois State 10-7 lead.

On the first play following Anthony Fowler's 18-yard touchdown reception from Jake Kolbe, Stick lofted a perfect bomb to RJ Urzendowski down the left sideline and the Bison quickly led 14-10. The sophomore Stick was just getting warm at that point.

He hit running back Lance Dunn over the middle from 38 yards out and followed that with a 35-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nate Jenson for a 28-10 halftime lead.

NDSU added a 47-yard field goal by Cam Pedersen in the third quarter. Meanwhile, a Redbirds passing attack that was effective in the early going started to sputter.

ISU lost for the third straight time after defeating Northwestern, and fell to 0-2 in the Missouri Valley.