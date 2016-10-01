An official explains procedure after being given the coin by Joe Mays before the coin flip at the beginning of the Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, game in the Fargodome against Illinois State. The Bison won 31-10. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—Former North Dakota State All-American and NFL linebacker Joe Mays looked around at the tailgating scene Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Fargodome parking lot and couldn't contain his smile. It had been nearly seven years to the day, since the last time Mays had set foot in Fargo.

"Football has usually been taking my attention," said Mays, who played for six NFL teams from 2008-2015. "It's hard for me to draw some days, as far as bye weeks, so it was tough to get back. I just haven't been able to make it back, unfortunately."

Mays had last been to Fargo Oct. 3, 2009, to see NDSU lose to Illinois State 27-24 for homecoming a year after graduating. Times have changed.

"It's totally different," said Mays, who finished with 285 tackles at NDSU. "It looks a lot bigger than what I remember it being. I didn't remember it being this big, but now that I'm here and I'm getting a chance to be a part of it, it's huge. The support the fans that the fans have been showing this team is amazing. I'm just glad I'm able to be a part of it."

Mays is currently a free agent. He hasn't ruled out football, but he's enjoying getting to focus on being a dad for his 11-year-old daughter, Joi, and 8-year-old son, Jai, at their home in Missouri.

"I'm just being a family man," Mays said. "I'm enjoying being at home with my kids and my wife, doing the everyday dad things and getting myself together just in case I get a phone call."

If that phone call from a professional football team doesn't come, Mays is more than happy to focus solely on family.

"It's always great to have someone that you can go home to that can show you support and love and is there for you through thick and thin, no matter what is going on," Mays said. "Once football is over, I'm happy to be a husband and a dad and try to do whatever I can to raise my kids the right way and hopefully get my son into football like I did."

As for the hype surrounding current Eagles and former NDSU quarterback Carson Wentz, the result don't surprise Mays. It's something he's been preaching to NFL teammates for years.

"He's been able to do so many things out there on the field that a lot of people didn't think he would be able to do this early in the game," Mays said. "I'm proud of him. He's representing NDSU well.

"I've been telling everybody that I played with about North Dakota State. They laugh, and they didn't really take us serious. Five championships later, they know exactly what's going on here. They know what we're building. They know it's special. It doesn't surprise me. I knew it. I grew up in it. This place taught me everything I need to know, as far as being a man and being a football player."

Wentz no surprise to CJ Smith

Former NDSU cornerback CJ Smith shrugged his shoulders Saturday at the Fargodome when asked if anything Wentz has done in his first three starts for the Eagles was surprising. The 3-0 start, being the first rookie quarterback since 1970 to win his first two games and throw no interceptions in Week 2 and earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 3 just got a shrug.

Wentz has thrown 82 passes to start his career without an interception. New England quarterback Tom Brady owns the record of 162 consecutive attempts without an interception to start his career. Business as usual, according to Smith.

"It's normal," Smith said. "We expect that of him. He prepares like he did here, so everything he is doing I expect that out of him because it's Carson."

If anyone knows, it's Smith. He played five years at NDSU with Wentz and is now on the Eagles practice squad.

"It's just a testament to how hard we work (at NDSU)," Smith said. "We're not trying to prove anything to anyone. I think it just it's something that we do. I think it's going to be more common now, having players drafted every year (from NDSU) and do great things in the NFL."

Smith said nothing about Wentz has changed, except the exposure.

"He's the same Carson," Smith said. "He's just like he was here. He works hard and he studies more than anyone else."

When Smith found out that Sam Bradford had been traded to the Minnesota Vikings and the quarterback spot belonged to Wentz, while the jaws dropped around the rest of the football world, Smith shrugged his shoulders again.

"We expect that of him," Smith said. "We expect him to perform at a high level in everything that he does. He's the epitome of Bison football. It's great to see. Players respect North Dakota State a lot more now. They watched the game against Iowa. I always had to tell them, 'Don't sleep on the Bison,' but I think they respect us more now."