Minnesota Duluth scraps out ugly win over Cobbers

DULUTH, Minn.—Minnesota Duluth offensive coordinator Noah Pauley met with the receivers on Saturday afternoon and saw too many frowns.

"You gotta smile," Pauley said. "We just won."

Sometimes with UMD, it's hard to tell, but the final score doesn't lie: UMD 42, Minnesota State-Moorhead 34.

Senior quarterback Drew Bauer threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to victory in their NSIC North Division opener before 4,120 at Malosky Stadium. UMD converted three of the Dragons' four turnovers into 20 points.

"There are high expectations at UMD," Bulldogs sophomore receiver Jason Balts said. "We got the win, but we know we can play better. Our bar has been set higher than that. We have to put teams away."

The Bulldogs (4-1) certainly didn't do that Saturday but managed to win their fourth straight after a strong defensive effort in the second half. It was UMD's first win this season by other than three points.

Winning ugly is what this team does.

"We'll take it," UMD coach Curt Wiese said. "The bottom line is we're getting wins."

UMD has never lost to an NSIC North Division opponent at home, upping its record to 28-0. Overall, the Bulldogs have won 18 straight at home.

Senior quarterback Jake Hodge threw 314 yards and two touchdowns to Cory Ambrose to lead the Dragons (2-3) Hodge started at quarterback in place of Demetrius Carr, who was dinged up last week but could have played.

"We feel like we've got two starters, and Jake has played well against Duluth in the past," Moorhead coach Steve Laqua said. "We felt there were some things in his wheelhouse that would work well against the Bulldogs."

Both teams' passing games worked well early, with UMD sophomore Jason Balts leading the Bulldogs with five receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. Last week it was Nate Ricci leading UMD with a career-high 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

"Our entire receiver group is scary," Balts said. "Ricci is special, but we rotate, so each week you don't know who is going to get the opportunities."

With UMD leading 15-10 after the first quarter, Balts caught a 44-yard touchdown pass that was about as good as it gets. With a defender draped around him, Balts caught the toss from Bauer with his left hand.

"I put my hand down and tipped the ball up and rolled into the end zone with it," Balts said. "I didn't have possession until I got into the end zone. I was still juggling it."

Balts was asked if he ever used the other hand to secure it.

"I don't think so," Balts said. "I think the defensive back had it."

With receivers like that, one wonders how UMD's five games this season have been close. The second quarter on Saturday might help explain it.

Balts' touchdown sparked UMD to 20 unanswered points, including an 85-yard touchdown run by true freshman Jaleen Jones.

Bauer then connected for the second time to Beau Bofferding from 3 yards out to give UMD a seemingly commanding 35-10 lead midway through the second quarter. That's usually the time folks start deciding what restaurant they're going to hit in Canal Park after the game.

Moorhead had other ideas as the Dragons scored 17 straight points in the final five minutes of the half.

Ambrose hauled in a tough 43-yard touchdown pass from Hodge, Damon Gibson returned a blocked punt and Joe Tjosvold kicked a field goal as the first half expired as the Dragons suddenly pulled to within eight points at 35-27.

"We felt good to be down by only eight at halftime, because I felt like we endured just about everything that could have gone wrong in the first half," Laqua said. "We're closing the gap, but we've been saying that in three games this year. The fact is we haven't gotten over the hump. We got to get that figured out, and it starts with me and the coaches."

Somewhere, from the UMD perspective, the late great Denny Green, after a few expletives, could be heard yelling, "We let 'em off the hook!"

"We had an opportunity to pull away but sputtered offensively," UMD coach Curt Wiese said. "We didn't run the football as well as we needed to, we dropped passes, we had a couple penalties, and then all of a sudden, they're right back in the football game. You can't let a team hang around like that, but we did."

UMD appears to be doing just enough to win, but it could be a matter of time before that comes back to haunt the Bulldogs.

After fastbreak football in a first half in which the teams combined for 703 yards of offense, the second half was decidedly defensive.

In fact, UMD held the Dragons to just 49 yards after the break. Senior linebacker Beau Bates led the Bulldogs with 12 tackles and three forced fumbles, safety Kegan Wirtz added seven tackles and an interception and linebacker Zach Bassuener had seven tackles and two quarterback sacks.

Say what you want about the 2016 Bulldogs, but they sure make things interesting.

"That's the story of the year," Bassuener said. "Just keep fighting."