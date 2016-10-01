Area College Football Roundups

ST. PETER, Minn.—Chad Johnson ran for 190 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries as Concordia defeated Gustavus Adolphus 46-21 on Saturday.

Jason Montonye and Michael Herzog each added touchdowns on the ground in the win for the Cobbers.

With the win, Concordia moves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the MIAC.

Minnesota-Duluth 42, Minnesota State-Moorhead 34

DULUTH, Minn.—Drew Bauer threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns as the University of Minnesota-Duluth defeated Minnesota State-Moorhead 42-34 on Saturday.

Jake Hodge threw for a game-high 314 yards and two touchdowns for the Dragons.

Cory Ambrose caught seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

The Dragons are now 2-3 on the year.