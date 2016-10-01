Search
    Area College Football Roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:15 p.m.

    Concordia 46, Gustavus Adolphus 21

    ST. PETER, Minn.—Chad Johnson ran for 190 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries as Concordia defeated Gustavus Adolphus 46-21 on Saturday.

    Jason Montonye and Michael Herzog each added touchdowns on the ground in the win for the Cobbers.

    With the win, Concordia moves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the MIAC.

    Minnesota-Duluth 42, Minnesota State-Moorhead 34

    DULUTH, Minn.—Drew Bauer threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns as the University of Minnesota-Duluth defeated Minnesota State-Moorhead 42-34 on Saturday.

    Jake Hodge threw for a game-high 314 yards and two touchdowns for the Dragons.

    Cory Ambrose caught seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

    The Dragons are now 2-3 on the year.

