FARGO—Eeli Tolvanen recorded two goals and Matt Hellickson added a goal and two assists as Sioux City upended the Fargo Force 5-2 on Saturday.

Recommended for you

Jack Adams and Martin Sundberg each tallied a goal for the Force.

Matthey Murray stopped 30 shots in the loss.

Fargo is now 1-2-0-0 on the year.