U.S. wins Ryder Cup in Minnesota, ending losing streak

J.B. Holmes of the United States sprays champagne after winning the Ryder Cup during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Photo by Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Moore of the United States celebrates with J.B. Holmes of the United States on the 16th green during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup Hazeltine National Golf Club. Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Reed of the United States chips on the10th hole during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Photo by Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

CHASKA, Minnesota - - Ryan Moore clinched a thrilling U.S. Ryder Cup triumph over Europe on Sunday at Hazeltine National, beating Lee Westwood to end a long U.S. wait to reclaim the golden trophy in golf's greatest team competition.

With Westwood in for bogey at the 18th, Moore rolled his birdie putt to within one foot and the tap-in was conceded to seal a 1-up win and clinch a 15-10 lead for the United States.

Team mates, families and friends poured out onto the green to celebrate.

The Americans had last won the biennial match play event in 2008 as Europe ran off three Cup victories in a row, extending their domination to eight of the last 10 meetings.

Brandt Snedeker had set Moore up for the winning point by claiming a 3 and 1 victory over English rookie Andy Sullivan at the 17th hole.

On a brilliantly sunny, warm day, the U.S. side capitalized on their greater depth to close out victory after some titanic early matches in which Europe had closed the gap to one point after entering the deciding 12 singles matches trailing by three.

Sensational shot-making and scoring made for great theater on the sprawling Hazeltine layout crowded with some 50,000 roaring fans.