MACOMB, Ill.—Emily Minnick paced NDSU with 19 kills in the team's 3-1 win over Western Illinois.

Recommended for you

Hadley Steffen and Emily Miron each recorded 14 kills for NDSU.

Kaili Simmons totalled 32 digs in the loss for Western Illinois.

The Bison improve to 5-12 overall and 3-1 in the Summit League.