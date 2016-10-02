Area College Soccer Roundups
Wayne State 5, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0
WAYNE, Neb.—Hannah Knight registered a goal and an assist for Wayne State in the team's 5-0 victory over MSUM.
Karlee Hall added two assists in the win for Wayne State.
Jessica Johnson led MSUM with three shots on goal.
With the loss the Dragons fall to 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the NSIC.
North Dakota State 1, Oral Roberts 0
TULSA, Okla.—Amy Yang scored the lone goal in the 1-0 win for NDSU over Oral Roberts.
NDSU goalkeeper Monica Polgar stopped all six shots for the shutout win.
The Bison improve to 7-5 overall and 2-0 in the Summit League.