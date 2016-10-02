Search
    Area College Soccer Roundups

    By Forum sports reports Today at 7:50 p.m.

    Wayne State 5, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0

    WAYNE, Neb.—Hannah Knight registered a goal and an assist for Wayne State in the team's 5-0 victory over MSUM.

    Karlee Hall added two assists in the win for Wayne State.

    Jessica Johnson led MSUM with three shots on goal.

    With the loss the Dragons fall to 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the NSIC.

    North Dakota State 1, Oral Roberts 0

    TULSA, Okla.—Amy Yang scored the lone goal in the 1-0 win for NDSU over Oral Roberts.

    NDSU goalkeeper Monica Polgar stopped all six shots for the shutout win.

    The Bison improve to 7-5 overall and 2-0 in the Summit League.

