Area College Soccer Roundups

WAYNE, Neb.—Hannah Knight registered a goal and an assist for Wayne State in the team's 5-0 victory over MSUM.

Karlee Hall added two assists in the win for Wayne State.

Jessica Johnson led MSUM with three shots on goal.

With the loss the Dragons fall to 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the NSIC.

North Dakota State 1, Oral Roberts 0

TULSA, Okla.—Amy Yang scored the lone goal in the 1-0 win for NDSU over Oral Roberts.

NDSU goalkeeper Monica Polgar stopped all six shots for the shutout win.

The Bison improve to 7-5 overall and 2-0 in the Summit League.