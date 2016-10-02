Pilot lands on lake to view Ryder Cup, escorted away

CHASKA, Minn.—The pilot of a small plane received a low-tech police escort off Lake Hazeltine on Sunday when he landed on the water abutting Hazeltine National Golf Club, dropped anchor and attempted to watch the final matches of the Ryder Cup.

Officers had to use oars to row the man to shore after the motor failed on the fire department boat they were using, police said.

City law makes the lake off limits during any event, said Chaska Police Chief Scott Knight.

"I'm just incredulous that anybody would think this is OK," Knight said. "In today's world and environment with everything going on, to think it's OK to violate airspace in this way is the most imbecilic thing I've ever seen in my life."

Knight said the plane remained in the middle of the lake until the Ryder Cup ended later Sunday. When the event is over the man can get back to his plane; until then, Knight said, the man is "afoot."

Tim Olmstead photographed the afternoon's events.

On Twitter, he said the pilot "landed, put anchor in and just watched golf. Row boat with 2 cops came up & took him."

A passenger in the plane was also escorted off the lake and cited. In addition to being cited for violating city ordinance, the pilot was also reported to the FAA Flight Standards Service, which sets standards for certification and oversight of pilots, Knight said.