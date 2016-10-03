Kolpack: We all owe Jim Adelson a huge debt of gratitude

It's hard to channel surf sports television channels these days without running into some sort of a talkshow type of format, like "Pardon the Interruption" or "First Take" or "Undisputed." Guys like Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith have turned themselves into celebrities with their shows.

That's how far Jim Adelson was ahead of his time.

The former local sportscaster was doing something similar in the 1970s and '80s, most notably his Sunday morning show that was a staple to sports fans up and down the Red River Valley.

"If you think about it, Jim Adelson brought talk television to our part of the country before it became a national phenomenon," said Ed Schultz, who knows something about national phenomenons. "That Sunday morning call-in show, I filled in for him on that and it was a trip. Those were unscreened calls."

Adelson died last Friday at the age of 91. He had been living in Arizona since retiring from the broadcasting business, but he never really left Fargo-Moorhead behind. He wrote a column for a time after he left. He was a constant radio guest until recent years.

He taught us all a thing or two or 10 about the business.

"He taught me not to be afraid," Schultz said. "When you give a commentary or take a stand, people are going to agree or disagree. You open yourself up but the sun will come up tomorrow, stick to your instincts, have some guts and go after it."

Schultz had just finished his football career at Minnesota State Moorhead in 1977, a year in which Adelson had interviewed Ed several times because the quarterback had a standout season. Jim sensed something in the kid, probably a fearless personality that was willing to give local television a shot.

So Jim hired him that December and Schultz filled in while Jim was on vacation.

"He gave me an opportunity and I'm indebted to him forever," Schultz said. "He's the guy that did that and 39 years later here I am."

What Schultz remembers on the set is Adelson's uncanny ability to take a script and make it his own, like he had been memorizing it all day.

"He hated the teleprompter," Schultz said. "He hated it. He said get that thing out of here, turn it off because he wanted to be him. He didn't want to be like anyone else. And if he ever stuck his foot in his mouth, it didn't seem to bother him."

As popular as the Sunday morning show was, the legacy remains the Sunday night hole-in-one golf show with Moorhead Country Club head professional Larry Murphy. Adelson was a cornerstone in the rise of popularity of the KX Amateur tournament but the hole-in-one show was pioneer TV at its best.

Nothing was scripted, ever, Murphy said. It probably drove the show's engineer and producer nuts, but that was Jim and TV.

"I'd be refereeing at the state hockey tournament in the winter and have ladies or men ask me, 'You were on the hole-in-one show, weren't you?'" Murphy said. "I'd ask them if they played golf. The greater majority didn't play golf but they wouldn't miss the hole-in-one show."

Like Schultz, Adelson took Murphy under his wing in the sport of golf when Murphy just got going in the business.

Larry isn't the only one. We, everybody in the media business, owe Jim a huge debt of gratitude.

I'll never forget a round of golf several years ago at his son Steve's course in north Scottsdale. It was one of those days where you wish you had a GoPro and could replay it over and over.

We last saw him a couple of winters ago when my brother, Dave, and I had lunch with Jim somewhere near Mesa, Ariz. Upon leaving, we gave each other the bro hug, with Jim's eyes showing subtle signs of welling up.

"He loved your dad," Steve said in a text message to me over the weekend.

I can only guess they're back at it; the print guy and TV guy competing for that next story.