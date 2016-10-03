Vikings leading at half over Giants

Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata (44) rushes for a first down as New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (95) tackles him and gets assistance from linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (91) as guard Alex Boone (76) blocks in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—The home field advantage of U.S. Bank Stadium carried over into the first half of Monday night's game, as the Minnesota Vikings took a 14-3 lead into the locker room at the half.

Matt Asiata punched in a run at the goal line and Sam Bradford found tight end Kyle Rudolph for the two Minnesota scores.

The Vikings defense kept Eli Manning and the Giants offense in check, with Xavier Rhodes largely shutting down star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

A different offensive look for coordinator Norv Turner's offense was featuring wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. The fourth-year man most often seen on special teams turned a screen pass into a 21-yard gain, then drew a pass interference call in the end zone after beating Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins to set up a 1-yard Asiata run to open the scoring midway through the first quarter.

Bradford then hit Rudolph streaking across the back of the end zone with a lazer to cap off a nine-play, 65-yard drive seven minutes into the second quarter. The quarterback was 10-of-15 passing for 88 yards in the first half.

Josh Brown ended the first half with a field goal from 40 yards out for New York, but the visiting offense did not make much of a threat to score in the opening half. Moderate success on the ground by running back Orleans Darkwa (40 yards on eight carries) was met with stiff resistance in the aerial game. Manning was only able to connect on 13 of his 23 passes for 111 yards early on.