    Metro High School Volleyball Roundups

    By Forum sports reports Today at 9:36 p.m.

    West Fargo 3, Devils Lake 0

    WEST FARGO—Taylor Morris paced West Fargo with 28 assists in the team's 3-0 victory over Devils Lake on Monday.

    Darin Chwialkowski recorded 11 kills and Autumn Schaeffer added 12 digs for the Packers.

    West Fargo improves to 9-5 overall with the win.

    Moorhead Park Christian 3, Rothsay 1

    MOORHEAD—Ingrid Swanson tallied 14 kills for Moorhead Park Christian in the team's 3-1 win over Rothsay on Monday.

    Taryn Nellermoe registered 33 assists in the win for Park Christian.

    Cameron Albrecht totalled 26 digs for Park Christian.

