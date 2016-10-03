Metro High School Volleyball Roundups

WEST FARGO—Taylor Morris paced West Fargo with 28 assists in the team's 3-0 victory over Devils Lake on Monday.

Darin Chwialkowski recorded 11 kills and Autumn Schaeffer added 12 digs for the Packers.

West Fargo improves to 9-5 overall with the win.

Moorhead Park Christian 3, Rothsay 1

MOORHEAD—Ingrid Swanson tallied 14 kills for Moorhead Park Christian in the team's 3-1 win over Rothsay on Monday.

Taryn Nellermoe registered 33 assists in the win for Park Christian.

Cameron Albrecht totalled 26 digs for Park Christian.